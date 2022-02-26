Advertisement

Elementary teacher addresses challenge in helping children understand Ukraine conflict

By Grant DeMars
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The conflict happening in Ukraine at times, may seem impossible to escape. Even if you turn off your television, more photos and videos are prevalent online. Children and teens are also seeing the violence in Ukraine on social media and local teachers are challenged to effectively answer questions in age-appropriate ways. Eyewitness News spoke with a local teacher about how he’s navigating this situation.

The entire world is watching as Russia continues its invasion in Ukraine. That includes children across the U.S., leaving parents and teachers to help them understand what’s happening.

Dr. Micah Fries teaches fifth grade in Haysville. On Friday, he started teaching his students about the conflict.

“They knew. They were curious, very curious,” he said.

Dr. Friesen said nearly all his students were already somewhat aware of what’s happening in Ukraine because of social media, specifically, TikTok. For children, the videos spark a lot of questions.

“Especially when they see things like violence. They’re curious and they’re wondering if they’re safe. And I think it’s the job of parents and teachers to reassure them often that they are safe,” Dr Friesen said.

He said that’s why he chooses not to go into detail about war and politics. Instead, he uses the current situation to teach about things like geography, showing students where Eastern European countries are located and what they’re like.

“We looked at Ukraine and Russia on a map today, things like that,” Dr. Friesen said.

Another lesson from the situation in Ukraine is vocabulary, defining words like “alliance,” “NATO,” or “sanction,” and helping children understand what they mean.

“Our main job is to take care of these kids. That’s number one,” Dr Friesen said.

He said his students were attentive during Friday’s discussion and he’s glad to see them care about what’s happening in the world.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
One person has died and another is in very critical condition following a crash at I-235 and...
Kansas Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to deadly crash on I-235
Gov. Laura Kelly, who had been calling on Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson to...
Gov. Kelly requests meeting with Kansas BOE chair, education commissioner following suspension decision
Generic image of police line
Wichita Police investigating likely murder-suicide at RV park
From waiting by the window to saying goodbye - Billie Collins mourns the loss of her husband...
Wife mourns the loss of her husband who battled impacts of COVID for more than 570 days

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas, Sedgwick County COVID numbers lowest in months
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Hospitals still cautious, but encouraged by steady decline in COVID cases
Evelyn Ijams, 3, spent nearly seven weeks hospitalized fighting COVID.
Topeka girl home after seven weeks in hospital fighting COVID
American Red Cross
American Red Cross: Dangerously low blood supply