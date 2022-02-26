Advertisement

Ukrainian cat café stays open despite Russian invasion

The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the...
The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the Russian invasion.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Ukrainian people are brave, and so are their cats.

That’s what one family in Lviv, Ukraine is saying.

As Russian forces inch closer to the country’s capital, many restaurants and businesses have closed their doors. But the owners of a cat café say they are not leaving Ukraine.

Caption

The family-owned business houses 20 cats. Some are fluffy, some are hairless and they come in all shapes and sizes.

The friendly felines can be seen taking naps and living out their nine lives, as though it were just another day in Ukraine.

Despite the ongoing threat from Russia, the owner and his wife say they will remain in Lviv because they love their country and their pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly, who had been calling on Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson to...
Gov. Kelly requests meeting with Kansas BOE chair, education commissioner following suspension decision
Generic image of police line
Wichita Police investigating likely murder-suicide at RV park
Former Wichita State University basketball star Touré Murry is safely on his way back to the...
Former Wichita State basketball player Toure’ Murry escapes Ukraine, bound for US
Jacob Liquor Exchange in northeast Wichita says its pulling Russian vodka from its shelves in...
Wichita liquor store takes Russian vodka off shelves
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
‘Go ---- yourself’: Ukraine guards defiant in face of Russia warship

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia
Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.
$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
More Russian troops moving toward Ukraine at night
Demonstrators hold signs in support of Trayvon Martin in Union Square Wednesday, March 21, 2012...
Trayvon Martin’s mother: ‘Don’t give up’ fight for justice