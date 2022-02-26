United Way announces equity initiative Promise in the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - United Way of the Plains has announced a new community investment, Promise on the Plains. The organization launched the initiative to honor Black History Month and promote equity by investing financial resources in the Wichita area to help close disparities in health, education, financial stability and basic needs experienced by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).

Through Promise on the Plains, United Way aims to invest $100,000 in nonprofit organizations that benefit the BIPOC community. This initiative will work to reduce inequities in the BIPOC nonprofit sector by funding programs to help foster a more just and inclusive community. Grants will intentionally support and strengthen nonprofit organizations serving the BIPOC community, while advancing the work of United Way.

“It is our goal to help create a more inclusive and equitable Wichita,” United Way President and CEO Pete Najera said. “By investing in our communities of color, we are signaling that we believe in the ability for everyone to reach their full potential. This is not a one-and-done venture. We want this initiative to carry on year after year to help our region and the people who live here thrive, while retaining and recruiting the best of all of us.”

Promise on the Plains will call for Wichita nonprofits that impact BIPOC communities to apply for funds beginning in April. Recipients will be announced during the community Juneteenth celebration.

“We live in a community that will look very different in 10 to 15 years from now,” United Way Vice President of Community Impact Abel Frederic said. “Sixty percent of our young people in Wichita Public Schools identify as black or brown. Promise on the Plains will help foster conditions in our community now as we create an equitable society that will benefit from their potential.”

To read the United Way’s diversity, equity and inclusion statement of principle and anti-racism and ethnic discrimination statement, visit unitedwayplains.org/diversity-inclusion.

