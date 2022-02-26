Advertisement

United Way announces equity initiative Promise in the Plains

United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - United Way of the Plains has announced a new community investment, Promise on the Plains. The organization launched the initiative to honor Black History Month and promote equity by investing financial resources in the Wichita area to help close disparities in health, education, financial stability and basic needs experienced by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).

Through Promise on the Plains, United Way aims to invest $100,000 in nonprofit organizations that benefit the BIPOC community. This initiative will work to reduce inequities in the BIPOC nonprofit sector by funding programs to help foster a more just and inclusive community. Grants will intentionally support and strengthen nonprofit organizations serving the BIPOC community, while advancing the work of United Way.

“It is our goal to help create a more inclusive and equitable Wichita,” United Way President and CEO Pete Najera said. “By investing in our communities of color, we are signaling that we believe in the ability for everyone to reach their full potential. This is not a one-and-done venture. We want this initiative to carry on year after year to help our region and the people who live here thrive, while retaining and recruiting the best of all of us.”

Promise on the Plains will call for Wichita nonprofits that impact BIPOC communities to apply for funds beginning in April. Recipients will be announced during the community Juneteenth celebration.

“We live in a community that will look very different in 10 to 15 years from now,” United Way Vice President of Community Impact Abel Frederic said. “Sixty percent of our young people in Wichita Public Schools identify as black or brown. Promise on the Plains will help foster conditions in our community now as we create an equitable society that will benefit from their potential.”

To read the United Way’s diversity, equity and inclusion statement of principle and anti-racism and ethnic discrimination statement, visit unitedwayplains.org/diversity-inclusion.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
One person has died and another is in very critical condition following a crash at I-235 and...
Kansas Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to deadly crash on I-235
From waiting by the window to saying goodbye - Billie Collins mourns the loss of her husband...
Wife mourns the loss of her husband who battled impacts of COVID for more than 570 days
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Fire near intersection of W Dayton and S Osage.
Wichita Fire crews respond to house fire in west Wichita

Latest News

Voice of the Jayhawks
'Voice of the Jayhawks' writes children's book about James Naismith
Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled...
Kansas family adding 2 more on 2-22-22
In 1979, Junetta Everett was the first Black graduate of Wichita State University's Dental...
Determination, motivation drive Wichita State’s 1st Black Dental Hygiene grad
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from complications with...
Memorial service set for Marion County sheriff