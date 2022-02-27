70s to take over Kansas

Advertisement

Much warmer weather come March
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High pressure is building and a heat wave is heading to the Great Plains. While it will still be a chilly start to the work week, temperatures are looking to push into the 60′s for Monday and then 70′s arrive by March 1. We look to hold onto a string of 70′s starting on Tuesday and lasting through Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies and quiet wind for the bulk of this warm up.

By the end of next week we do look to see this pattern try and shift. A storm looks to develop west and head toward Kansas by early Saturday. This could prompt some storms late Friday night into Saturday. Confidence remains low on this system so stay tuned for updates.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer. Wind: Light. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 32.

Tue March 1: High: 71. Sunny and warm.

Wed: Low: 36. High: 76. Sunny and even warmer.

Thu: Low: 41. High: 76. Mostly sunny becoming mostly cloudy, still warm.

Fri: Low: 50. High: 73. Mostly cloudy, windy with showers and overnight storms possible.

Sat: Low: 48. High: 63. Light rain early, becoming partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 65. Cloudy and breezy, some storms possible.

Mon: Low: 31. High: 45. Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler.

