Marion Co.: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in early Sunday morning crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is investigating a deadly, single vehicle crash just south of Hillsboro in Marion Co.

Marion County Undersheriff, Larry Starkey, says dispatch was notified of an accident on Indigo Rd. and 130th shortly before 4 A.M Sunday. Starkey says upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle accident.

Starkey says 2 people died on-scene and 1 was taken to the hospital.

The Undersheriff says he expects the road to be shut down for a couple of more hours as KHP continues to investigate the scene. More information about the crash will be provided at a later time.

