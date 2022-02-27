Marion Co.: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in early Sunday morning crash
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is investigating a deadly, single vehicle crash just south of Hillsboro in Marion Co.
Marion County Undersheriff, Larry Starkey, says dispatch was notified of an accident on Indigo Rd. and 130th shortly before 4 A.M Sunday. Starkey says upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle accident.
Starkey says 2 people died on-scene and 1 was taken to the hospital.
The Undersheriff says he expects the road to be shut down for a couple of more hours as KHP continues to investigate the scene. More information about the crash will be provided at a later time.
