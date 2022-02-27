Advertisement

Marion Co.: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in early Sunday morning crash

KWCH crew on-scene of an early Sunday morning crash which left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Marion...
KWCH crew on-scene of an early Sunday morning crash which left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Marion Co.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Feb. 27, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is investigating a deadly, single vehicle crash just south of Hillsboro in Marion Co.

Marion County Undersheriff, Larry Starkey, says dispatch was notified of an accident on Indigo Rd. and 130th shortly before 4 A.M Sunday. Starkey says upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle accident.

Starkey says 2 people died on-scene and 1 was taken to the hospital.

The Undersheriff says he expects the road to be shut down for a couple of more hours as KHP continues to investigate the scene. More information about the crash will be provided at a later time.

