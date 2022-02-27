Advertisement

No. 5 Baylor women win 8th in a row, 85-77 over Kansas

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022
WACO, Texas (AP) - NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor remained tied for the Big 12 lead with an 85-77 victory over Kansas.

Smith only had one assist, but that came on Ja’Mee Asberry’s 3-pointer midway through the third quarter that finally put Baylor ahead to stay. It was Smith’s 19th double-double this season. Asberry finished with 19 points, while Queen Egbo had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 21 points, and Zakiyah Franklin had 17 for Kansas.Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

