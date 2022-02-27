‘Swim-to-a-Wish’ fundraiser raises over $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Campus High School boys swimming and diving team held their annual fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Kansas and Missouri called Swim-to-a-Wish.

Five team members swam 20 miles each in a relay event that lasted two days until they reached one hundred miles.

The group says they continued to grow and help grant wishes for children struggling with health issues. 100% of the proceeds went to the make a wish foundation. This year Campus High has raised over $10,000. However, Swim-To-A-Wish has donated more than a quarter-of-a-million dollars to Make-A-Wish Kansas and Missouri in the past nine years.

“My daughter had cancer, and Make-a-Wish sent us to Disneyworld. It brought back our family, bounced us back a little bit, and so we wanted to do something to pay them back,” said one mother at this weekend’s event.

This year, Derby, Salina Central & Salina South, Wichita Schools North, and Northwest were also participants.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.