‘Swim-to-a-Wish’ fundraiser raises over $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

By KWCH Staff and Hailey Tucker
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Campus High School boys swimming and diving team held their annual fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Kansas and Missouri called Swim-to-a-Wish.

Five team members swam 20 miles each in a relay event that lasted two days until they reached one hundred miles.

The group says they continued to grow and help grant wishes for children struggling with health issues. 100% of the proceeds went to the make a wish foundation. This year Campus High has raised over $10,000. However, Swim-To-A-Wish has donated more than a quarter-of-a-million dollars to Make-A-Wish Kansas and Missouri in the past nine years.

“My daughter had cancer, and Make-a-Wish sent us to Disneyworld. It brought back our family, bounced us back a little bit, and so we wanted to do something to pay them back,” said one mother at this weekend’s event.

This year, Derby, Salina Central & Salina South, Wichita Schools North, and Northwest were also participants.

