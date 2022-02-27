Advertisement

Troops from Fort Riley could be deployed in Europe longer than expected

U.S. troops on board an aircraft.
U.S. troops on board an aircraft.(Ryan Lucas | Ryan Lucas / U.S. Army)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troops from Fort Riley, who are currently deployed in Europe, could be there longer than originally expected as Russian forces continue to move throughout Ukraine.

The Army has rotated troops in and out of Europe to show the United States’ commitment to NATO for years now. It is called the Atlantic Resolve, and troops from Fort Riley have been serving tours there since 2014.

According to a report from the military newspaper, Stars and Stripes, the first armored brigade combat team and the first infantry division, based out of Fort Riley, will have its current 9-month rotation extended. They are currently deployed in countries like Poland, Romania, and Latvia.

The armored rotation consists of 4,000 troops and hundreds of tanks. In addition to this extension, the Pentagon has ordered 7,000 more troops to eastern Europe. President Biden insists they will not set foot in Ukraine.

The US Army told the Stars and Stripes that it does not have a set timeline for the extension but will keep them there as needed.

