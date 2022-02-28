Advertisement

2 Kansans killed in Oklahoma crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people from western Kansas died Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on US-83 and N1190, about 8.15 miles north of Turpin, OK, in Beaver County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash involved a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander and a 2018 Ford pickup.

Two passengers in the Mitsubishi, Itzel Anai Guaderrama-Ornelas, 23, of Ulysses, and Samuel Jacob Hurtado, 26, of Liberal, both died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car and another passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Garden City, were taken to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kan., then flown to Wesley Hospital in critical condition.

The 32-year-old driver of the pickup was not hurt.

