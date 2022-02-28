Advertisement

CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship

By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second consecutive year Washburn Rural High School brought home the 6A State Championship in wrestling, and nobody may have been more excited that Austin Fager.

Shortly following Fager’s individual victory on Saturday, the senior flexed to the crowd in excitement and then hip-tossed his coach as he was going in for a congratulatory hug.

It was all in good fun, as the coach instantly got up and continued the celebration.

Five wrestlers from Northeast Kansas came home with State Wrestling Titles over the weekend -- read more about them here.

