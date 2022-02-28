City of Wichita to show support for Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, City Hall will be lit up with blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

“Wichita City Hall will light up blue and yellow in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, shining our support from across the world,” reads a post on the city’s Facebook page.

It’s a trend that’s taken place across the world - from the Union Station in Kansas City to the Eiffel Tower in France - Support is being shown for the nation after Russia began an attack on the country last week.

Tonight, Wichita City Hall will light up blue and yellow in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. 🇺🇦 #Ukraine #WeAreWichita — Dr. Brandon Whipple (@BWhippleKS) February 28, 2022

