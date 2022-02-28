Advertisement

City of Wichita to show support for Ukraine

Wichita City Hall
Wichita City Hall
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, City Hall will be lit up with blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

“Wichita City Hall will light up blue and yellow in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, shining our support from across the world,” reads a post on the city’s Facebook page.

It’s a trend that’s taken place across the world - from the Union Station in Kansas City to the Eiffel Tower in France - Support is being shown for the nation after Russia began an attack on the country last week.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH crew on-scene of an early Sunday morning crash which left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Marion...
Kansas Highway Patrol releases report on crash that killed 2 Tabor students
KWCH Car Crash generic
KHP: 1 dead after chase in Norton Co.
Judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications
U.S. troops on board an aircraft.
Troops from Fort Riley could be deployed in Europe longer than expected
Here comes a taste of Spring!
March might get a little hot

Latest News

The latest on a crash in Marion County that killed two Tabor College students.
Marion County crash kills 2
Chelsea Croft takes a look at why some spring breakers might put their trips on hold this year.
Spring Break Gas Prices
Gas prices increase.
High gas prices may keep many home for spring break
Local mission group monitoring the unfolding crisis in Ukraine