Flirting with record highs midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The month of March will be coming in like a lamb this year. Skies will remain clear through midweek and afternoon highs will continue to climb.

Light winds and sunshine will be common Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s for western Kansas, but reaching the mid to upper 70s farther east.

It will be another sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A close call on some rain at the end of the week will be coming to the Plains. Chances for some rain and snow will arrive in northern Kansas Friday night and early Saturday. However, at this time it may not be very much, it could be the first measurable rain some parts of the state have seen in months.

Look for it to start cooling down by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Wind: W 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 38.

Wed: High: 78 Sunny.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 53 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy; chance for rain/snow mix.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 28 Partly cloudy

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.