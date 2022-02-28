Advertisement

Flirting with record highs midweek

Temperatures close in on 80 for the first time this year
Much warmer weather is headed to Kansas.
Much warmer weather is headed to Kansas.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The month of March will be coming in like a lamb this year. Skies will remain clear through midweek and afternoon highs will continue to climb.

Light winds and sunshine will be common Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s for western Kansas, but reaching the mid to upper 70s farther east.

It will be another sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A close call on some rain at the end of the week will be coming to the Plains. Chances for some rain and snow will arrive in northern Kansas Friday night and early Saturday. However, at this time it may not be very much, it could be the first measurable rain some parts of the state have seen in months.

Look for it to start cooling down by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Wind: W 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 38.

Wed: High: 78 Sunny.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 53 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy; chance for rain/snow mix.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 28 Partly cloudy

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH crew on-scene of an early Sunday morning crash which left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Marion...
Kansas Highway Patrol releases report on crash that killed 2 Tabor students
KWCH Car Crash generic
KHP: 1 dead after chase in Norton Co.
Judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications
U.S. troops on board an aircraft.
Troops from Fort Riley could be deployed in Europe longer than expected
Here comes a taste of Spring!
March might get a little hot

Latest News

Outgoing Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay
Wichita Poice Chief Gordon Ramsay moving on, reflects on time in city
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
Watch: Andover kid with a ‘case of the Mondays’
Despite several inches of snowfall this winter, Harvey County is among areas of Kansas where...
Kansas farmers: Recent snowfall didn’t bring enough moisture to sustain crops
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Kansans killed in Oklahoma crash