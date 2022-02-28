How to avoid scams when donating to the Ukraine conflict, tips from the BBB

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amid the current fight between Russia and Ukraine, many want to find ways to donate and help Ukraine, but the Better Business Bureau has tips for donors to avoid potential scams.

According to the BBB, research suggests that donating during times of crisis can diminish anxiety, stress, and give caring people a sense of control when things feel out of control.

BBB says they have been evaluating charitable organizations for nearly 100 years. So, through the BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance donors can find effective charities to donate to with a proven track record.

Tips and considerations the BBB suggests are:

Check if the charity has a presence in Ukraine and can give quick aid.

BBB says getting items, such as clothes or food, can be complicated but an established relief organization is the best for efficiency.

What kind of experience does the organization have?

When considering crowdfunding make sure to: Give to someone trusted Review the policy about fees and fund distributions Check the vetting policies (BBB says that some barely have a vetting policy) Look for a description of their security measures

Is the charity claiming that “100% will go to relief?” Charities also have administrative and fundraising expenses, so check for particular claims. Even a credit card donation will have a processing fee.

To check if an organization is trustworthy, BBB has a list of evaluation reports about multiple charities at Give.org

To ask questions about a charity appeal, or any other concerns about donating to Ukraine relief, contact BBB at (800) 856-2417 or by going to its website.

