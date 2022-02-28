Kansas farmers: Recent snowfall didn’t bring enough moisture to sustain crops

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Looking ahead to early summer and the annual wheat harvest, Kansas farmers are hoping for more rain in the early spring months to sustain their crops. While recent snowfall was welcome from a drought-relief point of view, a couple strong winter storms didn’t provide enough moisture to put farmers’ minds at ease.

Overall, Kansas has been dry for too long.

“We’ve kind of grown to expect drought in the summertime, but drought through the late fall, winter, into early spring is a little different story,” Harvey County farmer Steve McCloud said. “I just hope the spring brings us much-needed moisture.”

Agronomist Rick Schlender said crops like wheat need the moisture soon.

“Wheat’s a big surviving crop, so rain soon will make a difference,” he said. “You know, I don’t think we’ve had an event of ten-hundredths probably since the beginning of November, so wheat’s hanging on pretty good for that kind of condition.”

It’s not just wheat being affected by drought. Also impacted is the food supply for cattle with grass and hay in need of moisture.

“…So it isn’t just the wheat that’s impacted. It’s grass, it’s hay, it’s all of the things for livestock production, as well,” McCloud said.

