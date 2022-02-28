Local mission group monitoring the unfolding crisis in Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many Kansans are closely following the events in Ukraine; this includes the leader of a mission organization that works with many of the nations in the former Soviet Union.

Mark Reimschisel said, “just talking to my guy this morning, and he was sharing some video of the war and the tanks on the and the vehicles blown up and the damage, and he’s like we’ve been down that road.”

Mark Reimschisel has been traveling to Ukraine since 1993.

He is the Executive Director of Global Signet Group, a Christian-based mission organization providing humanitarian aid and other resources. He has been exchanging messages and information with people in Ukraine.

Reimschisel said, “Our hopes and prayers are that this thing would end. Hearing the stories about the moms with their little children who had to leave their dads in Ukraine. Kiss them goodbye to fight. That story is playing over and over again.”

He added, “We have a guy in the west of Ukraine who is trying to get his family to the border. He’s already been run out of his home in Donetsk in 2014.”

They work extensively throughout the former Soviet Union. Mark said the main effort is supporting Ukrainians fleeing the country, partnering with churches in Moldova, helping refugees, and getting them to shelter in Romania.

“Our guy is driving back and forth from one end of Moldova to the other, trying to bring food, trying to bring humanitarian aid and clothes and blankets. In this crisis they are going through, I fully expect them to overcome this and continue to be great people,” said Reimschisel.

Through extensive travels in Ukraine, he says the people are resilient. In addition to continued prayers for Ukraine, he is also praying for Russia as he knows many people in that nation who do not support the war.

He is scheduled to be in the Eastern Europe region in two weeks. During that trip, he will be working to support Ukrainian refugees. They are collecting donations for relief efforts, and you can donate by clicking here. Their “$5 for 5 donation” is where they’re asking for people to donate.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.