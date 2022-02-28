Advertisement

March coming in like a lamb

Temps climbing this week
Temps climbing this week(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. Despite increasing clouds, temperatures will top-out in the middle to upper 60s today, or ten degrees warmer than Sunday.

Expect highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before we make a run at 80 degrees on Thursday. The bonus will be a light breeze through Thursday before winds get cranked-up with our next weather maker on Friday.

A cold front will arrive in Kansas later this week, most likely on Friday into Saturday. However, this is not an Arctic front so while the weekend looks cooler, it does not look cold.

Showers and storms are possible as the front passes through the state, but how much rainfall and the strength of the storms is uncertain at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mild with increasing clouds. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 77.

Wed: Low: 38. High: 78. Sunny and warm.

Thu: Low: 41. High: 79. Mostly sunny, near record warmth.

Fri: Low: 50. High: 73. Mostly cloudy, breezy; isolated showers/storms late.

Sat: Low: 52. High: 67. Partly cloudy, windy; chance of showers/storms.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 52. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

