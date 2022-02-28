Advertisement

Porter ties steals mark, Etienne hits 1,000 vs Memphis

Shockers fall to Memphis
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Wichita State Athletics
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Craig Porter Jr. and Tyson Etienne carved their names into the Wichita State record book in an otherwise forgettable, 81-57 loss to Memphis Sunday afternoon at FedExForum.

Etienne scored a team-high 11 points for WSU (13-12, 4-9 American), including his 1,000th late in the first half, and Porter tied a school record with seven steals to go with nine points and six assists.

The Shockers missed 28 of their 33 shots in the first half (.152), including 14-in-a-row over one stretch. Memphis capitalized on a nine-minute WSU scoring drought to roll to a 35-9 lead near the 4:00-mark.

The teams played to a 46-all tie over the final 24 minutes, but the damage was already done.

WSU shot 47 percent in the second half to finish at 31.3 percent for the game.

Landers Nolley III finished with a game-high 22 points on 4-of-6 three-point shooting to pace Memphis (17-9, 11-5), which shot 55.4 percent.

Etienne became the 48th member of WSU’s 1,000-point club and the first since Markis McDuffie in December, 2019.

Porter matched a steals record previously achieved by Ernie Moore (1963 v. Drake), Cheese Johnson (1978 vs. South Dakota), Tekele Cotton (2014 vs. Drake) and Fred VanVleet (2014 vs. New Mexico State).

WSU forced 20 Memphis turnovers to finish with a plus-six margin.

The Tigers won the rebounding battle 43-30, grabbing 12 of their 25 misses on the offensive end.

WSU’s Morris Udeze finished with 11 rebounds (10 of them before halftime).

The Shockers are back on the road Wednesday at Tulsa (8 p.m. CT on either ESPN2 or ESPNU) then return home Saturday for their regular season finale against East Carolina (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

