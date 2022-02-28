Advertisement

Three people dead after Sunday morning shooting in Lenexa

(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Three people died after a shooting in a Kansas City suburb on Sunday.

Lenexa Police Department spokesman Officer Danny Chavez said the shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the 8400 block of Laurelwood Street in Lenexa.

The Kansas City Star reports that three people with gunshot wounds were found inside the house. Chavez said one person died at the house. The other two victims were taken to a hospital where they later died.

The victims’ names and ages were not immediately released.

Police continued investigating the shooting Sunday, but Chavez said officers aren’t looking for any additional suspects.

This is the first homicide reported in Lenexa since last May.

