Watch: Andover kid with a ‘case of the Mondays’

An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a case of the Mondays" after slouching then passing out ahead his bus ride to school(Landry's mom/Andover Public Schools)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a sentiment most of us share when the weekend comes to an end. But one Andover pre-kindergartner is putting those back-to-school, back-to-work, blah feelings into action.

Andover Public Schools shared a video of 4-year-old Landry as he was about to catch the bus Monday morning. The video was submitted by his mom. In the video, you can see the boy walk to the bus, stop, slouch then fall back on his backpack. While he looked to be okay, the bus assistant comes to the rescue just to make sure.

“Please tell the bus assistant for the Prairie Creek preschool run thank you for being so patient with my 4-year-old who had a severe case of the Mondays today. I think we all feel like him on Mondays,” mom said.

