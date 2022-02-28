Week of February 28: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week’s job opportunities focus on transportation, logistics and warehouse positions.

MONDAY: Truck Driver I - Class A CDL | Goodwill Industries | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11844395 | A second chance employer that welcomes applicants who are in recovery or whose life choices have disadvantaged them in obtaining stable employment • We aim to be an employer of choice by investing in our greatest assets, our employees, by addressing compensation, benefits, professional development and employee recognition & satisfaction

TUESDAY: Receiving Coordinator | Western Industries Plastic Products LLC | Winfield | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11879993 | Advancement Opportunities: this position will provide a pathway for advancement within Materials, as well as other departments at Western Industries • Benefits: some of the best medical benefits in the county including low cost Blue Cross medical, dental, 401k with matching, PTO, paid holidays, life insurance, disability, and more • Company stability: they have been in business for 35 years and continue to grow

WEDNESDAY: Shipping Clerk | Perfekta Aerospace | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11883498 | Great benefits: Medical, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage, Life and AD&D insurance, disability insurance programs, matching 401(k) Plan and paid time off •Accessible by public transportation • When you join Perfekta, Inc., you are more than a number – you are a valued part of our company family. Superior craftsmanship, employee pride and a shared commitment to continuous improvement are the foundation of our success.

THURSDAY: Local Shag/Shuttle Driver | J & H Transportation, Inc. | Park City | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11880053 | This job is LOCAL, not OTR • Night shift (10 pm to 6 am) • OT up to $40.00 per hour for Saturday/Sunday •An exceptional driving record combined with a demonstrated history of safe and productive work experience will serve as “equivalent experience” •Medical and dental insurance provided

FRIDAY: Inventory Analyst I BG Products | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11747149 | We are continually seeking talented individuals to contribute towards the continued growth and development of the company. •All FT employees are eligible for a competitive benefits package the 1st of the month following hire date including health, dental, disability, vision, life, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays •A manufacturer of automotive parts and accessories that are distributed world-wide, BG Products has been in business for over 50 years

