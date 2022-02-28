Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay moving on, reflects on time in city

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After six years leading Wichita’s police department, Chief Gordon Ramsay is leaving. His last day in Wichita is Tuesday, March 1 before he’ll return to his home state of Minnesota, where his career continued before his move to Wichita and following his career start in Wisconsin.

Before saying goodbye to Wichita Ramsay on Monday sat down with Eyewitness News to reflect on his time in the city. Ramsay arrived in Wichita after being selected from a nationwide search in 2015. His time leading the WPD began in 2016.

While Ramsay hasn’t confirmed his next career move, he indicated he’d continue with the career he loves.

“I love this profession and I’m not ready to be done,” he said. “What does it mean? I’m working on that, and I’m not quite ready to say for sure what it’s going to be.”

Ramsay’s commitment for police work isn’t over, but hi is closing a chapter in Wichita.

“I will remember how good this community has been to me and how welcoming they’ve been,” he said. “You know, it’s been very rewarding. I’ll also remember the hardworking police officers that we have here. We’ve got second-to-none work ethic at WPD.”

While leaving to prioritize his family, Ramsay spoke about his continued love for the profession.

“I am passionate about the role police play in society. I like showing people who the cops are behind the badge,” he said.

Those who’ve worked closely with Ramsay say he’s been a leader focused on community policing.

“Super nice family guy, cares deeply about people and that’s where it begins, right? You have to have someone who cares deeply about people,” former Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell said. “We’ll miss him, great communicator and really wanted to make a difference.”

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said Ramsay’s involvement in the community extended beyond what was professionally required of him.

“Seeing him at events, interacting with people and being approachable,” Whipple said. “So, we’re going to definitely miss him for a number of reasons, but one of them is how much involved in the community he was.”

While Ramsay’s time in Wichita came with challenges, he emphasized how his time in the city was rewarding and voiced confidence in the leadership that remains.

“This department is in a good place. I think we have built some really good relationships with communities that historically haven’t had good relationships with police,” he said.

Starting Wednesday, WPD Deputy Chief Lem Moore will be leading the department until the completion of a nationwide search for Wichita’s next police chief.

