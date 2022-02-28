Advertisement

Wichita water bill dates could change with streamlined meter reading

The City of Wichita is warning residents that they may see a change to their water bill next...
The City of Wichita is warning residents that they may see a change to their water bill next month.(WSAZ)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is alerting residents about a change they may see on their March water bill. The dates may change due to streamlined meter reading routes.

The city switched to Automated Meter Reading (AMR) in 2016 which allows information to be communicated to a vehicle as it drove past the meter. In 2021, an improvement project redesigned routes to be more AMR-efficient. The routes were reduced from 361 in January 2022 to 233 in February 2022. Nearly 160,000 water meters are read each month.

Wichita Water Rates

“The new efficient routes will also help to reduce labor hours and cut down on gas emissions from vehicles to help the environment and allow customers to monitor their water usage more closely,” said the city in a release. “No employees are being lost with the improved efficiencies; employees who read meters will be able to more quickly respond to customer requests, troubleshoot and replace meters and more.”

While most Wichita water ratepayers will not see a change, the customers who may be most impacted have been mailed a postcard. Changes in typical billing amounts for ratepayers are expected to be minimal, but customers may call (316) 265-1300 or email watercustomerservice@wichita.gov for help with their water bill.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH crew on-scene of an early Sunday morning crash which left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Marion...
Kansas Highway Patrol releases report on crash that killed 2 Tabor students
KWCH Car Crash generic
KHP: 1 dead after chase in Norton Co.
Judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications
U.S. troops on board an aircraft.
Troops from Fort Riley could be deployed in Europe longer than expected
Here comes a taste of Spring!
March might get a little hot

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Kansans killed in Oklahoma crash
County residents are invited to bring and securely shred their personal papers at no cost.
AG to hold document destruction events across Kansas
Three people dead after Sunday morning shooting in Lenexa
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship