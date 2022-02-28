Wichita water bill dates could change with streamlined meter reading

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is alerting residents about a change they may see on their March water bill. The dates may change due to streamlined meter reading routes.

The city switched to Automated Meter Reading (AMR) in 2016 which allows information to be communicated to a vehicle as it drove past the meter. In 2021, an improvement project redesigned routes to be more AMR-efficient. The routes were reduced from 361 in January 2022 to 233 in February 2022. Nearly 160,000 water meters are read each month.

“The new efficient routes will also help to reduce labor hours and cut down on gas emissions from vehicles to help the environment and allow customers to monitor their water usage more closely,” said the city in a release. “No employees are being lost with the improved efficiencies; employees who read meters will be able to more quickly respond to customer requests, troubleshoot and replace meters and more.”

While most Wichita water ratepayers will not see a change, the customers who may be most impacted have been mailed a postcard. Changes in typical billing amounts for ratepayers are expected to be minimal, but customers may call (316) 265-1300 or email watercustomerservice@wichita.gov for help with their water bill.

