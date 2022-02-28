Wind Surges’ newest fan shows why representation matters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Inspiration comes in different ways, and sometimes all it takes is having someone similar to you to look up to.

D.J. Burt has been playing professional baseball since 2014. Last season he was the second baseman for the Wichita Wind Surge, and in that season for the Surge, he made a lifelong fan.

In July of 2021, 12-year-old Cristian Couch and his mom, Tiffany, attended an Arkansas Travelers game where they took on the Wind Surge. Cristian’s mom saw Burt playing second base and was determined to him meet Burt after seeing him play.

“He was coming over to the dugout, and I was like, ‘You would not believe it. My son looks just like you. From the locs, from the colored tips, and you play the same position. Is there any way you can just meet him?’” Cristian’s mother Tiffany Lognion said

Burt agreed to stick around after the game and says he’s happy he did, stating, “I told her to meet me by the locker room because he was running bases, and when he came up, and I saw him, he had the same color dreads as me, which was pretty cool.”

After the game, Tiffany shared a Facebook post sharing how much this meant to her son. She says the representation means so much to young kids.

Cristian’s mother said she is extremely grateful that Cristian was able to meet Burt, stating, “for him to have that moment, just that epiphany that ‘Hey, this could be me if I keep working.”

