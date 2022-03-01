Advertisement

1 home destroyed, others damaged west of downtown Wichita

A house fire on North Gordon Street, in Wichita, destroyed one home and damaged others.
A house fire on North Gordon Street, in Wichita, destroyed one home and damaged others.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire destroyed one home and damaged others in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood, west of downtown. Wichita Fire Department crews called a second alarm in response to the fire, reported a little after 4 p.m. in the 200 block of North Gordon.

Fire officials at the scene confirmed no one was injured in the blaze. The investigation continues to determine how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

