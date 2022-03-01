Authorities investigate shooting in California neighborhood
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday in Sacramento, California.
There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to avoid the area.
A law enforcement command post has been set up at a Home Depot nearby, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.
Additional details were not immediately available.
