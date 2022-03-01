Community task force finalizes letter to DOJ concerning Cedric Lofton case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Community Task Force centered around the Sept. 2021 death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton at its meeting Monday made of of its most important steps thus far. After more than a month of meetings and conversations, the task force finalized its letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, calling for an independent investigation into what happened leading up to Lofton’s death.

The high-profile case started in September when the teen died after being held face down in the prone position for more than half an hour at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center (JIAC) in Sedgwick County. City of Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders are pledging to change the juvenile justice system after Lofton’s death. Toward that end came the formation of the task force that began meeting in January.

The 15-member task force, made up of civil rights leaders, law enforcement, and community partners, will look at policies and procedures, such as how the use of force policies should be changed and the resources and funding available for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

The letter to the Justice Department has been an important objective for the task force because the group hopes to be able to establish an open line of communication with the DOJ, separate from any other agency. In the letter, the task force asks for an investigation into any violation of Lofton’s civil rights. We’ve seen investigations like these recently lead to charges after review, most recently in the George Floyd case.

Community task force members who spoke with Eyewitness News said finalizing the letter to the DOJ is something they’ve been looking forward to.

“I definitely think it’s a sigh of relief that we finally have the DOJ letter finalized and ready to be sent [Tuesday],” said Jazmine Rogers, task force member and youth leader with Progeny Kansas. “I think that was one of our first hiccups in the road. We know we want this letter, and we know we want to send it out fast. We want it done, but it is a process. What are the details? What all do we need to do? So, I’m glad that the DOJ letter is finally going out.”

Questions into the initial response in Lofton’s case were also discussed Monday. The task force took questions directly to Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore and the director of 911, among other groups. Both echoed that there is work to be done in terms of turnover and how to implement more help from mental-health-related calls. Moore noted how the WPD had been able to work with ComCare and the city to get two social workers assigned to help, but there is still a need for more resources.

One of the task force’s main questions was about the number of officers trained to respond to mental health situations. Currently, the WPD sits at 20 percent, but Moore said because of COVID-19, training sessions and access have been scarce.

“We are competing against other agencies like fire and county that want to go to this training,” Wichita’s interim police chief said. “If you only have two trainings a year of about 50 people and you have 80 supervisors that work for that department, you won’t be able to get them in a good pace, it is going to take some time, especially since it is a 40-hour training.”

The Sedgwick County Community has added more meetings to its originally planned eight weeks. The final recommendations are set to be made April 25.

