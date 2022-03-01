Garden City commissioner charged, accused of misdemeanor theft

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City commission has been charged with misdemeanor theft. Matt Allen, the city manager of Garden City, said Troy Unruh was charged, processed, and released at Finney County Law Enforcement Center on Feb. 23. He said the alleged crime is believed to be related to Unruh’s personal business dealings and not the city.

According to a complaint filed in Finney County District Court, Unruh is accused of taking $1,500 from the Livewell Finney County Health Coalition.

“There is a threshold by which the city commission collectively can appropriate money, but that’s really done in a public meeting setting, where three of the five commissioners will have to vote to do that so as an individual Troy Unruh doesn’t have the authority to spend the City of Garden City’s money,” said Allen.

Attorneys for Livewell Finney County Health Foundation declined to comment. As of Monday night, Unruh is still a city commissioner.

