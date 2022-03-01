Is something “fishy” going on at El Dorado State Park?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News can confirm an investigation into the El Dorado office of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Department. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Human Resource Director Debbie Rosacker confirms there is an investigation but declined to name what agency or agencies are conducting it. Eyewitness News started asking questions after receiving numerous emails and calls asking why the El Dorado State Park office in Butler County has been temporarily closed. Rosacker also confirms three employees have been placed on paid administrative leave and a fourth has resigned their position.

The El Dorado State Park office remains closed. A typed note on the door lets visitors know the office is not open and instructs them to call one of two numbers provided if they need assistance. The phone numbers connect to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks offices in located in Wichita and Pratt. When we called those offices, we were told there are “staffing” issues at the park and the department was having difficulty keeping it staffed.

As far as the investigation, we’ve checked with both the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. Both agencies tell Eyewitness News they can neither “confirm or deny” an investigation linked to the state park. A representative from the KS Department of Wildlife and Parks Wichita office says the KBI has not made a visit to the El Dorado office.

We will continue to ask questions and follow the latest developments with this investigation. If you have information, please contact Factfinder 12 Investigator Alex Flippin at investigators@kwch.com

