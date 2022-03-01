Kansas businesses find ways to show support for Ukrainians

EUREKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Across Kansas, businesses are finding ways to show Ukrainians that they’re thinking about them and the unfolding war. That incudes Cake Batter Batter, a bakery in Eureka.

Smalltown America is nowhere near the battlefields in Ukraine. There are no missile attacks or air raid sirens, but Kansans, like many across the nation and the world, are felling it. This includes Cake Batter Batter Owner Deanna Jensen.

“Sad thing to watch in another country. I mean, we’re having a struggle just because of COVID and everything that’s happened, but we’re not getting bombed,” Jensen said. “There’s a huge difference as to what we’re dealing with compared to them right now. It’s heartbreaking, just heartbreaking.”

Jensen is turning to her talents to show care for the people of Ukraine.

“You see that their country’s flower ins the sunflower and then you see that the state (of Kansas) flower is the sunflower. It just makes you think, and we thought it would be a good idea to bring a little bit of attention to it,” Jenson said. “It is about the only way we can do or help right now.”

For Jenson, sunflower cookies serve as an icebreaker.

“I can study and do research and know things, but that doesn’t necessarily bring up the subject or bring up the conversation with people,” she said.

In Wichita, the Kitchen and Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge are showing solidarity with Ukraine by no longer serving drinks with Russian-made alcohol. Last week, a Wichita liquor store took Russian vodka off its shelves.

Jenson said showing support in different ways lets Kansans with ties to Ukraine know people are thinking of them.

“There’s families that are from there or have families there. “It’s about the least we can do.”

In another show of solidarity for Ukraine, Wichita City Hall Monday night was lit up in blue and yellow for the Eastern European nation’s flag. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the city council will be taking up a resolution Tuesday to show support for the people of Ukraine.

