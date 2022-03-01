Advertisement

Kansas ranked least beautiful state by travel publication Thrillist

Wheat field near Rosalia in Butler County, Kansas.
Wheat field near Rosalia in Butler County, Kansas.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There might be two ways of looking at this.

Yes, Kansas was ranked as the least beautiful state by the food and travel website Thrillist. But at least it made the top 50.

Thrillist was not keen on the Kansas landscape, lauding the state’s residents essentially for loving the unlovable.

“Kansans are a resilient lot, able to find happiness in life’s simple pleasures,” the website reads. “Their landscapes, which emphasize the latter half of “Great Plains,” encourage this enviable character.”

Thrillist says its list came from independent rankings from its staff, then a roundtable discussion to determine the final order. It doesn’t seem that Kansas factored into that discussion, as the website wondered how to differentiate the beauty between “desert vs. mountains? Mountains vs. lakes? Lakes vs. forests? Forests vs. seashore? Seashore vs. glaciers? Glaciers vs. orchards?”

And Kansas doesn’t have many of those.

Still, Thrilist attempted to throw some compliments Kansas’ way, even if they came across a bit backhanded.

“If Kansans can love their land,” Thrillist proclaimed, “no one else has any excuses not to love the bejesus outta theirs.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH crew on-scene of an early Sunday morning crash which left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Marion...
Kansas Highway Patrol releases report on crash that killed 2 Tabor students
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Kansans killed in Oklahoma crash
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
Watch: Andover kid with a ‘case of the Mondays’

Latest News

International crises and inflation worry Missouri senator as president prepares for SOTU
International crises and inflation worry Missouri senator as president prepares for SOTU
Ohio senator backs Biden's accomplishments ahead of State of the Union
Ohio senator backs Biden’s accomplishments ahead of State of the Union
Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa's wallet worries in State of the Union...
Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa’s wallet worries in State of the Union speech
Lights of City Hall, the Garvey Center and Douglas Ave. in downtown Wichita went blue and...
Lights in downtown Wichita