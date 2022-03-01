Advertisement

Kansas State University ending mask requirement

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State University announced the end of its mask mandate effective March 2. The university says is still strongly encourages — but does not require — that everyone wear masks while indoors on university property. The university’s updated face mask guidance is based on the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for determining face mask requirements.

While face masks are now optional for all individuals on K-State campuses and at university events, mask requirements do remain in effect for university shuttles because of U.S. Department of Transportation policy.

