March feeling more like May

Record highs in jeopardy this week.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably cool start to the month of March with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. However, we will skip over March and April this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s which is normal for middle to late May.

Expect near record highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday. The bonus will be a light breeze both days before winds get cranked-up with our next weather maker on Friday.

A cold front will arrive in Kansas later this week, most likely late Friday into Saturday. However, this is not an Arctic front so while the weekend looks cooler, it does not look cold.

Scattered showers and storms are possible as the front passes through the state, mainly on Saturday, but soaking rainfall and severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm. Wind: W 5-15. High: 77.

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Wind: Light. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 79.

Thu: Low: 40. High: 78. Mostly sunny, near record warmth.

Fri: Low: 50. High: 75. Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 53. High: 68. Partly cloudy, windy; isolated showers/storms.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 49. Mostly cloudy and windy with afternoon showers.

Mon: Low: 31. High: 50. Partly cloudy and breezy.

