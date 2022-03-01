Advertisement

Near record highs

Unusual March warmth could lead to record setting temperatures Wednesday through Friday
It will be even warmer coming up Wednesday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the weather continues to warm over the Plains, record highs could be in jeopardy from Wednesday through the end of the week.

Wednesday will continue to be mainly sunny with highs nearing 80 for much of the state. The wind will remain light out of the west.

Thursday will have a cold front dipping into north central and eastern Kansas, which will shave some of the warmth off for areas along and north of I-70. Meanwhile, central and southern Kansas will continue to be very warm with sunshine and south breezes.

Look for more warm weather coming up Friday with highs still getting well into the 70s.

A storm system coming through over the weekend could bring a few spotty rain showers to the area, but amounts will be very limited even in the places that do have chances. It will be cooling down Saturday and Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 40.

Thu: High: 77 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 50 Partly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 56 A few AM showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy; few scattered showers. Breezy.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

