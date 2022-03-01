Police search for man who stole vehicle with baby inside from S. Wichita parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A baby is safe, and a vehicle recovered, but police continue the search for the man they say stole the vehicle with the 11-month-old inside from a south Wichita parking lot.

At about 3 p.m., police responded to the report of a vehicle being stolen from Walmart at Pawnee and Broadway. In the back seat of that vehicle was the 11-month-old.

Police said the baby’s mother went into the store and the vehicle with the child in it, was gone when she came out.

The suspect left the car in the 1400 block of South Emporia and fled the scene on foot, police said. The baby was reunited with the mother and was not injured. In the neighborhood, police are searching for witnesses in the search for the suspect described as a man believed to be in his 50s, wearing blue jeans, a checkered flannel shirt, brown/blonde hair and a bear or goatee.

The man was last seen going south from the area.

“If you live in this area, (the) 1400 block of South Emporia, or 1400 block of South Topeka and you happen to have video cameras or anything to possibly help our investigation, please call 911,” police said.

Police said people living in the area from where the suspect fled are not in any apparent danger.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.