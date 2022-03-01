Advertisement

Russian strikes on Kyiv TV tower kill five people

Russia-Ukraine graphic
Russia-Ukraine graphic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukraine’s emergency agency: Russian strikes on Kyiv’s TV tower kill five people, wound others.

Elsewhere, Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian targets, and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital.

Ukraine’s embattled president accused Moscow on Tuesday of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe’s largest ground war in generations. With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency, Russian troops advanced on Ukraine’s two biggest cities.

In strategic Kharkiv, explosions tore through the region’s Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas on Day 6 of an invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order.

