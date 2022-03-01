Advertisement

Sterling runs over Avila to clinch KCAC Championship

By Tejay Cleland
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sterling Warriors came into tonight’s championship matchup against Avila with a record of 30-2. The Warriors took down the Eagles by a score of 90-66 to clinch the KCAC Conference Tournament Championship for the second year in a row.

The Warriors were propelled by Korynn Clason’s 30 point performance. Fresh off of breaking the school record for points in a game with 41 on Saturday, Emmiley Hendrixson also poured in 25 tonight.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH crew on-scene of an early Sunday morning crash which left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Marion...
Kansas Highway Patrol releases report on crash that killed 2 Tabor students
KWCH Car Crash generic
KHP: 1 dead after chase in Norton Co.
Judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Kansans killed in Oklahoma crash

Latest News

Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship
Austin Fager Hip Toss
Celebration SLAM: Washburn Rural wrestler hip tosses coach after big win
Kansas guard Christian Braun, right, runs the offense as Baylor guard James Akinjo defends...
Baylor Uses Late Surge to Top Kansas
Wind Surge's newest fan shows why representation matters
Wind Surge's newest fan shows why representation matters