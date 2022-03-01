Sterling runs over Avila to clinch KCAC Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sterling Warriors came into tonight’s championship matchup against Avila with a record of 30-2. The Warriors took down the Eagles by a score of 90-66 to clinch the KCAC Conference Tournament Championship for the second year in a row.

The Warriors were propelled by Korynn Clason’s 30 point performance. Fresh off of breaking the school record for points in a game with 41 on Saturday, Emmiley Hendrixson also poured in 25 tonight.

