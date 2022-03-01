Ukrainian church with ties to Wichita keeps doors open throughout crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Ukrainian church with ties to Wichita has kept its doors open throughout the crisis in its country. Explaining that many in Ukraine are feeling panicked as they try to find normalcy in the middle of a war, Vadim Ignatenko, pastor of The Good News Church, said he is trying to keep the peace the best way he can: through scripture.

For decades, Pastor Vadim has spread the word of God around the world, including in Wichita where he’s visited several churches. He said preaching in communities like Wichita has brought him closer to God. Back in Ukraine, many members of his church have fled the country for safety. The church is in Poltava, an eastern Ukraine town close to Kharkiv, a city that within the past week, has been invaded by Russia. Pastor Vadim stayed, deciding to keep his church open and posting all services on Facebook Live. More than ever, he said Ukrainians need places that can provide at least some safety.

“And because of this, I understand that church needs to speak the word of hope, the word of praise and the sense that we need to support people,” he said.

Pastor Vadim has only been taking in refugees from surrounding cities but providing food and shelter in his church and his own home. He said Ukrainians are resilient.

“In Ukraine, you know, people, they are hard workers and people of Ukraine, they are peaceful people,” Pastor Vadim said. “They always help people when hard times are coming.”

Pastor Vadim has stayed in contact with many in Wichita through social media and said they have been sending many good throughs his way, asking how they can help. The pastor said the best way Americans can help is by sending funds to his church so he can continue to feed and care for refugees and to keep his church open.

“I believe that church is the voice of God. I believe our hands are the hands of God,” Pastor Vadim said. “We need to hug all people. We need to give them bread and here (are) our hands for this.”

Soon, Pastor Vadim said he hopes to visit Kansas again. He said his church is actively working to set up an online link with step-by-step donations on how to donate. More than donations, he asks for continued prayers for his country and community.

