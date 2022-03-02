Advertisement

Apple suspends product sales in Russia

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.
Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tech companies have come under increasing public pressure to act against Russia.

Apple has announced it has stopped selling its products in Russia.

The company wrote in a statement Tuesday that it’s deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia, and Apple Pay has been limited in Russia.

Last week, the Ukrainian government asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating. (CNN, OE24, Telegram, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The White House, Readovka, Twitter)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheat field near Rosalia in Butler County, Kansas.
Kansas ranked least beautiful state by travel publication Thrillist
A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while...
Is something “fishy” going on at El Dorado State Park?
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation
Police continue searching for a man they say stole a vehicle with a baby inside before...
Police search for man who stole vehicle with baby inside from S. Wichita parking lot
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
Watch: Andover kid with a ‘case of the Mondays’

Latest News

The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
People from other nationalities trying to leave Ukraine are having a hard time on the border...
People from other countries fleeing Ukraine say they are facing discrimination
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna, Austria.
OPEC, allies weigh oil output amid high prices, Russian war