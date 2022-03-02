Advertisement

Book challenged by Salina parents to remain on school library shelves

“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” is described as “a young adult non-fiction ‘memoir-manifesto’ by...
“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” is described as “a young adult non-fiction ‘memoir-manifesto’ by non-binary author George M. Johnson, published in April 2020. The book has already been taking off school shelves in some states.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A book challenged by some parents in the Salina school district will stay on library shelves. The book, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” is one of many books challenged across the U.S.

The book’s publisher said it’s filled with personal essays written by an LGBTQ activist. The Salina school district said after reviewing the book and having serious discussions, they determined that it is in line with district policy.

The issue surrounding the book came up at a Feb. 8 USD 305 school board meeting at which the district explained the policy pertaining to parents’ concerns about certain books. A committee made up of a principal, a librarian, teachers, and parents looked into the concerns. Part of the district policy, the district said, involved the committee meeting with the people who field complaints.

“The material is reviewed and discussed [at an] informal level and the building principal will then make a determination about the challenged materials and notify the complainant of the decision,” executive director of educational programs for the Salina school district, Shanna Rector, explained on Feb. 8. “Usually this is where we get resolution, and we don’t usually see this process go beyond the conversation.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH crew on-scene of an early Sunday morning crash which left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Marion...
Kansas Highway Patrol releases report on crash that killed 2 Tabor students
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Kansans killed in Oklahoma crash
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
Watch: Andover kid with a ‘case of the Mondays’
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship
Outgoing WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay moving on, reflects on time in city

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
Kansas lawmakers react to President’s State of the Union address
Murdered the day before Halloween 2021, 17 year old Diego Benitez knew who killed him,...
Family wants justice for murdered teen
David Dennis
Sedgwick County commissioner reflects on service in Ukraine
Landry King
Watch: Andover 4-year-old with a ‘case of the Mondays’