Book challenged by Salina parents to remain on school library shelves

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A book challenged by some parents in the Salina school district will stay on library shelves. The book, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” is one of many books challenged across the U.S.

The book’s publisher said it’s filled with personal essays written by an LGBTQ activist. The Salina school district said after reviewing the book and having serious discussions, they determined that it is in line with district policy.

The issue surrounding the book came up at a Feb. 8 USD 305 school board meeting at which the district explained the policy pertaining to parents’ concerns about certain books. A committee made up of a principal, a librarian, teachers, and parents looked into the concerns. Part of the district policy, the district said, involved the committee meeting with the people who field complaints.

“The material is reviewed and discussed [at an] informal level and the building principal will then make a determination about the challenged materials and notify the complainant of the decision,” executive director of educational programs for the Salina school district, Shanna Rector, explained on Feb. 8. “Usually this is where we get resolution, and we don’t usually see this process go beyond the conversation.”

