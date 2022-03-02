Cat with extra paws up for adoption at Kansas Humane Society

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society has a new furry friend on the adoption floor.

Jinx the cat has been at the humane society since Feb. 25. When he arrived the staff noticed that he was a unique feature that makes him stick out among the crowd. He has extra paws.

Jinx is still looking for a place to call home. If you are interested in adopting him, you can visit the Kansas Humane Society at 3313 N Hillside to meet him!

