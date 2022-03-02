Advertisement

Cat with extra paws up for adoption at Kansas Humane Society

Jinx, the cat is up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society, but he's not any cat. He's extra unique.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society has a new furry friend on the adoption floor.

Jinx the cat has been at the humane society since Feb. 25. When he arrived the staff noticed that he was a unique feature that makes him stick out among the crowd. He has extra paws.

Jinx is still looking for a place to call home. If you are interested in adopting him, you can visit the Kansas Humane Society at 3313 N Hillside to meet him!

