Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH crew on-scene of an early Sunday morning crash which left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Marion...
Kansas Highway Patrol releases report on crash that killed 2 Tabor students
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Kansans killed in Oklahoma crash
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
Watch: Andover kid with a ‘case of the Mondays’
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship
Outgoing WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay moving on, reflects on time in city

Latest News

Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting
Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years. He said...
Sedgwick County commissioner, Air Force veteran looks back on service in Ukraine
Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating as the United Nations warns that the refugee...
Historic humanitarian crisis unfolds as Russia escalates attacks
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas