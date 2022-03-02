Advertisement

Caught on video: Floor collapses under teenagers during over-capacity party

Up to 150 teens were at the party in suburban Aurora, Colorado. (Source: KUSA/SOCIAL MEDIA/SOUTH METRO FIRE RESCUE/CNN)
By KUSA staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA) - Dramatic video shows a floor collapsing during a crowded birthday party.

Up to 150 teens were at the party in suburban Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday when part of the first floor collapsed into the basement.

Three were taken to the hospital.

Over the scanner, the call to firefighters was frightening: “They have officers on scene still trying to figure it out, was a house party, floor collapsed in the basement. They think people are trapped in the basement. There is also now a gas odor.”

“Probably two seconds before the ground actually ended up breaking, it kinda - you could hear it all snapping apart but you didn’t have no time to do anything about it,” said Cass Henry. He and his brother A.J. were two of the teenagers in this pile.

The videos are everywhere, the first floor of a home collapsing during a birthday party.

The sheriff’s office says the homeowners were hosting the party for their 18-year-old grandson.

“That is what you envision as a party. And once that happened you just don’t want to – I don’t even want to go out. It’s kind of crazy,” he said.

People who were there say this party just got out of hand.

Up to 150 kids showed up, according to firefighters. Henry and his brother found out about the party online.

“I think it just got leaked around a little bit, so everyone thought it was just an open house. People started just showing up,” he said.

He says he ended up going to the hospital for a broken ankle. Firefighters transported at least three other kids – all with non-life threatening injuries.

“Been to plenty of get-togethers and never that has happened. One more time and you go and don’t really expect it to happen,” he said.

Deputies said this appears to be a horrible accident.

Right now, there is no criminal investigation.

Of those taken to the hospital, one teen was seriously hurt and two others had minor injuries.

A fire official says it’s amazing no one was killed.

