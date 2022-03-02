Advertisement

Fertilizer prices on rise ahead of spring planting

By Grant DeMars
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes time to plant your springtime garden, water and sunlight will only get you so far. Like most things in 2022, when you head to your local lawn and garden store, you’ll likely find the fertilizer you use each year is more expensive.

Hillside Seed and Feed Owner George Sander said manufacturers are becoming more focused on procurement costs and depending on the fertilizer’s components, you could pay double.

That’s the case for fertilizers with urea.

“Depending on what they’re buying, prices are probably going to be up 20-30 percent on a lot of common fertilizers,” Sander said.

It’s not just flower beds or vegetable gardens getting pricier. For farmers, it’s entire fields and hundreds of dollars per ton of fertilizer. Some prices doubled from 2020 to last fall and have doubled again since then.

“In a year and a half timeframe, we’ve seen prices go from $350 to $400 a ton on up to $1,400 a ton now,” said Jake Martin who farms land near Andale.

Since the prices at which farmers sell their crops haven’t risen the same percentage as the input cost, it makes for a small profit margin. All they can do is hope for ideal weather, high commodity prices and good yields.

