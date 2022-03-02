Advertisement

Former Kansas Attorney General subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

Former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline has been ordered to turn over records and testify...
Former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline has been ordered to turn over records and testify about what he knew about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and attempts to delay the 2020 election.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST
WASHINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline has been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kline is among six individuals from whom the committee is just recently seeking records and testimony.

According to the committee, Kline convened a meeting between then-President Trump and more than 300 state legislators “in an attempt to disseminate purported evidence of election fraud and encourage legislators to sign a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to delay the electoral certification on January 6th.”

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said the committee expects Kline and the other witnesses to cooperate with the investigation. He said their knowledge will help the committee better understand “all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election.”

