Horse from Wichita’s Mounted Police Unit dies

Wichita police horse Scout (front) died Tuesday.
Wichita police horse Scout (front) died Tuesday.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it lost a beloved member of its Mounted Unit, a police horse named Scout, who had been with the unit since 2014. Scout died Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Wichita Police Foundation.

“Scout was fearless, not afraid of anything,” Retired WPD Sgt. Cand former Unit Commander said. “Rode him in some tough situations on patrol and he always did great. He was my horse until I retired.”

The department says that while the day to day upkeep of the Mounted Unit is accounted for within the Police Department’s budget, there is no funding available for the animals themselves. If you would like to give to the Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit in Scout’s memory, you can visit https://secure.givelively.org/.../wichit.../horse-for-heroes to donate.

