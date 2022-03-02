Inching toward record highs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Later today we trade jackets for shorts as highs climb close to 80 degrees this afternoon, or twenty-five degrees above average.

Expect near record highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Thursday before temperatures fall a tad on Friday. The other change will be the wind as a steady breeze tomorrow turns intense on Friday raising the risk of wildfires.

A cold front will sweep across the state on Saturday. However, this is not an Arctic front so while the weekend looks cooler, it does not look cold. Highs in the 70s on Saturday will tumble in the 40s and 50s on Sunday, or a few degrees below normal.

A few showers and storms are possible on Saturday, especially along and east of I-135. Widespread, soaking rain is not expected and unfortunately most places will stay dry. However, a second system arriving late Sunday into Monday looks more impressive and could bring widespread rain and snow to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, near record warmth. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 78.

Fri: Low: 50. High: 77. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 56. High: 74. Isolated showers; partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 52. Mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon showers.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 43. Morning snow showers, mostly cloudy and cold.

Tue: Low: 23. High: 54. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.