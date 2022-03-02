Kansas lawmakers react to President’s State of the Union address

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers gave their responses to President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Sen. Jerry Moran lamented the lack of bipartisanship throughout the President’s first year.

“We face a crucial moment in our nation’s history. It is time for the President to work with Congress on sensible solutions to restore liberty, reduce reckless spending, protect our borders, support law enforcement, become energy independent and send a clear message to the world that America is united against aggression of any type. We need to show the American people that we can and will work together to address issues here at home, and we need to demonstrate to our friends and foes around the world that we are unified in our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The theme of American energy production continued in Sen. Roger Marshall’s response. Sen. Marshall condemned the President for missing an opportunity to announce a ban on Russian oil, something he and Sen. Moran introduced legislation for earlier in the day. The senators also sent President Biden a letter about the ban before his address.

“President Biden had the opportunity tonight to announce a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil but instead he continues to use Russia as America’s gas station,” said Sen. Marshall. “Having done nearly 100 town hall meetings across Kansas, it’s clear we have a Commander-in-Chief who is not commanding and the state of our union is not what he painted it as this evening. The American people are fed up with having to deal with crisis after crisis created by this Administration. Whether it’s skyrocketing inflation, our porous southern border, embracing socialism, foreign policy disasters in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and more, President Biden’s radical policies and weakness have put our nation’s prosperity and global standing in jeopardy. Make no mistake, President Biden can turn things around by immediately showing strength on the world stage, putting a stop to reckless spending, unleashing America’s energy independence, and immediately banning the U.S. purchase of Russian oil.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner said called the President a weak leader, and that he doubled down on an agenda that doesn’t help Kansans.

“The state of our union is weak under President Biden’s leadership, and Kansans continue to face a laundry list of crises every single day. President Biden used tonight’s State of the Union address to double down on his failed agenda that has only exacerbated the challenges facing Kansas families,” Rep. LaTurner said. “Americans deserved to hear the actual state of our union tonight but instead got a sugarcoated version of reality. As President Biden and his Democrat colleagues continue to push their radical policies through Congress, I remain committed to standing up for an agenda that reduces costs for hard-working Kansans, prioritizes American energy independence, respects the Constitution, secures the southern border, and puts American workers back in the driver’s seat of our economy.”

