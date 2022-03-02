Advertisement

KU drops 2nd straight

TCU wins 2nd in row over top-10 team, 74-64
Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his team on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his team on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Mar. 1, 2022
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky NCAA Tournament resume by beating sixth-ranked Kansas 74-64.

It was the Horned Frogs’ second consecutive win over a top-10 team. TCU secured the game in a stretch when Miles made a strong move around KJ Adams Jr. for a layup, and then made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-49 with 7:44 left. Kansas has consecutive losses for the first time this season.

The Jayhawks went from a half-game lead to a half-game behind No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 standings.

