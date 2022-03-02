KU drops 2nd straight

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky NCAA Tournament resume by beating sixth-ranked Kansas 74-64.

It was the Horned Frogs’ second consecutive win over a top-10 team. TCU secured the game in a stretch when Miles made a strong move around KJ Adams Jr. for a layup, and then made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-49 with 7:44 left. Kansas has consecutive losses for the first time this season.

The Jayhawks went from a half-game lead to a half-game behind No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 standings.

