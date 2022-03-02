Kansas awarded ‘Governor’s Cup,’ other ‘prestigious’ awards for economic development in 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas has been awarded the 2021 Governor’s Cup award by Site Selection Magazine. Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland made the announcement Wednesday afternoon from Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus.

The Governor’s Cup award goes to the state with the most capital investment and the most economic development projects per capita. In 2019, Kansas was ranked 20th out of all the 50 states for capital investment per capita. In 2020, Kansas moved up to 10th. This is the first time in state history that Kansas has received this national economic development award.

For the category of most capital investment per capita, only one state annually is awarded this prestigious award. Qualified projects have at least one of the following: $1 million in capital investment, the creation of 20 new jobs or 20,000 square feet of new construction.

During her time as governor, Kelly said more than 41,000 jobs have been created and retained in Kansas; more than $8.4 billion in new business investments have been brought into the state and more than 500 new economic development projects have been created.

Along with the Governor’s Cup award, Kansas also received the Gold Shovel Award from Area Development; was recognized by Site Selection Magazine as having the top business climate in the West North Central region of the United States in 2021; ranked for the first time ever in the top 20 states for doing business; named 10th best state in the nation by Site Selection Magazine for projects per capita; and is one of three top states reporting higher employment; along with receiving recognition from the 2021 Prosperity Cup.

