Advertisement

Proposal to privatize Wichita golf courses falls in City Council

Public golf course in Wichita.
Public golf course in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s City Council rejected a contract that would have privatized the city’s four municipal golf courses - Auburn Hills, Macdonald, Tex Consolver and Sim.

The measure failed in a 5-2 vote. Council members Beck Tuttle and Bryan Frye submitted the two votes in favor of privatization.

Kemper Sports, which runs 120 courses nationwide, was chosen to take over the city’s golf courses by the Park Board and a selection committee.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said he opposed the proposal due to fears that pries would increase for Wichita golfers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheat field near Rosalia in Butler County, Kansas.
Kansas ranked least beautiful state by travel publication Thrillist
A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while...
Is something “fishy” going on at El Dorado State Park?
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation
Police continue searching for a man they say stole a vehicle with a baby inside before...
Police search for man who stole vehicle with baby inside from S. Wichita parking lot
An Andover mother shared this video with the district saying that her 4-year-old son had "a...
Watch: Andover kid with a ‘case of the Mondays’

Latest News

Wichita police horse Scout (front) died Tuesday.
Horse from Wichita’s Mounted Police Unit dies
Police are searching for 1-year-old Kamryn Nordman and 41-year-old James Nordman.
Wichita police searching for endangered infant
Fertilizer prices on rise
Fertilizer prices on rise ahead of spring planting
Fertilizer prices on rise
Fertilizer prices on rise ahead of spring planting