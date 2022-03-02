Proposal to privatize Wichita golf courses falls in City Council

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s City Council rejected a contract that would have privatized the city’s four municipal golf courses - Auburn Hills, Macdonald, Tex Consolver and Sim.

The measure failed in a 5-2 vote. Council members Beck Tuttle and Bryan Frye submitted the two votes in favor of privatization.

Kemper Sports, which runs 120 courses nationwide, was chosen to take over the city’s golf courses by the Park Board and a selection committee.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said he opposed the proposal due to fears that pries would increase for Wichita golfers.

